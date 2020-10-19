A couple wearing face masks walk past a poster representing the Colosseum in l Rome on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Italy tightens rules as Europe surges past 250,000 coronavirus deaths
- Local festivals banned, and Italian mayors given authority to close public squares and other gathering places after 9pm
- Israel and Australia’s Melbourne ease strict lockdowns; study finds coronavirus remains active on human skin for nine hours
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
