Protesters react after riot police fire tear gas during a rally in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong in December 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protester says she was granted asylum in Germany
- University student facing rioting charge over last year’s anti-government protests says she fled city fearing she would not be given fair trial
- Activist says she escaped to Germany via Taiwan several days after her arrest last November, without telling her family
Topic | Hong Kong protests
