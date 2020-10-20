A couple share a laugh as they take pictures with a phone on a bridge at the Hu Hai lake in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP A couple share a laugh as they take pictures with a phone on a bridge at the Hu Hai lake in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
A couple share a laugh as they take pictures with a phone on a bridge at the Hu Hai lake in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus measures: Europe, North America should learn from Asia, says WHO expert

  • Health body’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan cites China, Japan, South Korea and Australia as examples of how to reduce Covid-19 spread
  • These countries ‘ran through the finish line and beyond and kept running’ instead of relaxing restrictions too quickly, he adds

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:43am, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple share a laugh as they take pictures with a phone on a bridge at the Hu Hai lake in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP A couple share a laugh as they take pictures with a phone on a bridge at the Hu Hai lake in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
A couple share a laugh as they take pictures with a phone on a bridge at the Hu Hai lake in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE