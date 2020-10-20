A couple share a laugh as they take pictures with a phone on a bridge at the Hu Hai lake in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus measures: Europe, North America should learn from Asia, says WHO expert
- Health body’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan cites China, Japan, South Korea and Australia as examples of how to reduce Covid-19 spread
- These countries ‘ran through the finish line and beyond and kept running’ instead of relaxing restrictions too quickly, he adds
