Peter Madsen in 2017, talking to a police officer in Dragoer Harbor south of Copenhagen. Photo: AFP
Danish submarine killer Peter Madsen escapes prison before being recaptured by police
- In 2018, Madsen was sentenced in the Copenhagen City Court to life in prison for killing Kim Wall, a reporter who previously worked for the South China Morning Post
- A self-taught engineer, Madsen built rockets in his spare time but never went to university. In 2008, he launched his home-made UC3 Nautilus submarine
