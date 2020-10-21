Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock
Are UK Asian gangs secretly exploiting cockle pickers as coronavirus kills jobs?
- Group cockle picking, police seizures, reported in coastal areas
- UK unemployment and coronavirus lockdown could be a factor
Topic | Human trafficking
Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock