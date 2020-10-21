Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock
Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock
World /  Europe

Are UK Asian gangs secretly exploiting cockle pickers as coronavirus kills jobs?

  • Group cockle picking, police seizures, reported in coastal areas
  • UK unemployment and coronavirus lockdown could be a factor

Topic |   Human trafficking
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 9:07am, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock
Cockle pickers off New Brighton in the Mersey Estuary. The wind turbines of Burbo Bank, some of the largest in the world, are in the background. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE