Pfizer’s Prevenar 13 vaccine is the global market leader and it works for both infants and the elderly. Photo: AFP Pfizer’s Prevenar 13 vaccine is the global market leader and it works for both infants and the elderly. Photo: AFP
Pfizer’s Prevenar 13 vaccine is the global market leader and it works for both infants and the elderly. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Soaring coronavirus cases trigger pneumonia vaccine shortage in Europe

  • Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland and Austria are running out of Pneumovax 23, which is used to prevent pneumococcal lung infections
  • Stocks of seasonal flu vaccine are also low in some European cities amid worries about the risk of a potentially lethal ‘twindemic’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:11pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pfizer’s Prevenar 13 vaccine is the global market leader and it works for both infants and the elderly. Photo: AFP Pfizer’s Prevenar 13 vaccine is the global market leader and it works for both infants and the elderly. Photo: AFP
Pfizer’s Prevenar 13 vaccine is the global market leader and it works for both infants and the elderly. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE