Pfizer’s Prevenar 13 vaccine is the global market leader and it works for both infants and the elderly. Photo: AFP
Soaring coronavirus cases trigger pneumonia vaccine shortage in Europe
- Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland and Austria are running out of Pneumovax 23, which is used to prevent pneumococcal lung infections
- Stocks of seasonal flu vaccine are also low in some European cities amid worries about the risk of a potentially lethal ‘twindemic’
