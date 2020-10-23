A nurse tends to a patient infected with Covid-19 in the infectious diseases unit of the Gonesse hospital north of Paris. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: France records 1 millionth case as Europe battles new wave
- About 7.3 million people in England will be living under the country’s most stringent restrictions from the weekend
- Spanish PM says the country’s ‘real number’ of coronavirus cases is more than 3 million, triple the official tally
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
