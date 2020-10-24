The stolen 15th-century Chinese Ming dynasty vase was recovered by Britain’s Metropolitan Police during a Specialist Crime operation. Photo: Metropolitan Police via AP
British police recover stolen Chinese Ming-dynasty vase worth US$3.3 million
- Two men arrested in connection with the theft of the 15th-century Chinese vase that was stolen in Switzerland last year
- There is a lucrative illegal market for stolen Chinese antiquities, and there have been several high-profile thefts in recent years
Topic | Crime
The stolen 15th-century Chinese Ming dynasty vase was recovered by Britain’s Metropolitan Police during a Specialist Crime operation. Photo: Metropolitan Police via AP