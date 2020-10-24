Demonstrators carry a banner reading “Women’s Strike” during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law, in Wroclaw, Poland on Friday. Photo: Agencja Gazeta/via Reuters
Demonstrators take to Poland’s streets to protest against near-total ban on abortion
- Demonstrators rallied in several cities, furious with October 22’s ruling that existing legislation was ‘incompatible’ with the protection of life
- The verdict drew an outcry from rights groups in and outside the deeply Catholic country
Topic | European Union
