People try to remove car tyres from a car shop on fire after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Friday. Photo: AP
Mike Pompeo urges end to Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting but no signs of progress in conflict
- Pompeo held separate meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, but there was no meeting between the three
- Azerbaijan’s Jeyhun Bayramove said he is committed to finding a political solution to the conflict and ready to resume talks ‘immediately’
Topic | War and conflict
