Kuwaitis hold placards expressing anger at French President Emmanuel Macron at a rally in Kuwait City, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Emmanuel Macron’s vow not to give up Prophet Mohammed cartoons provokes Arab boycott
- Macron’s comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, outside his school in a Paris suburb
- Paty had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a class he was leading on free speech
