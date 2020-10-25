Kuwaitis hold placards expressing anger at French President Emmanuel Macron at a rally in Kuwait City, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Kuwaitis hold placards expressing anger at French President Emmanuel Macron at a rally in Kuwait City, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Kuwaitis hold placards expressing anger at French President Emmanuel Macron at a rally in Kuwait City, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Emmanuel Macron’s vow not to give up Prophet Mohammed cartoons provokes Arab boycott

  • Macron’s comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, outside his school in a Paris suburb
  • Paty had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a class he was leading on free speech﻿

Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:28am, 25 Oct, 2020

