A woman walks among numerous Spanish flags placed in memory of coronavirus victims in Madrid in September. Photo: AP
Spain declares coronavirus emergency as WHO reports third straight day of record new infections worldwide

  • France sets daily record of more than 50,000 Covid-19 infections
  • Italy ramps up restrictions, ordering the closure of theatres, cinemas and gyms

Updated: 5:47am, 26 Oct, 2020

A woman walks among numerous Spanish flags placed in memory of coronavirus victims in Madrid in September. Photo: AP
