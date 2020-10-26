A woman walks among numerous Spanish flags placed in memory of coronavirus victims in Madrid in September. Photo: AP
Spain declares coronavirus emergency as WHO reports third straight day of record new infections worldwide
- France sets daily record of more than 50,000 Covid-19 infections
- Italy ramps up restrictions, ordering the closure of theatres, cinemas and gyms
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
