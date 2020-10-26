The Nave Andromeda is pictured on the Noordzeekanaal in the Netherlands in April 2014. Photo: Lammert Melk via AP
British troops seize tanker that reported violent stowaways
- Libyan-registered ship, the Nave Andromeda, had arrived in English Channel from Lagos, Nigeria
- One expert says such stowaway incidents are likely to increase as migrants look for new ways to enter Britain
Topic | Britain
