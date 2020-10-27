People protest against the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters People protest against the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
People protest against the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Poland PM slams ‘acts of barbarism’ as protests grow over near-total ban on abortion

  • The Constitutional Tribunal ruled last week that a pregnancy termination is only legal in the case of incest, rape or a threat to the mother’s health
  • Protests across the predominantly Catholic nation have taken place in defiance of restrictions imposed to curb mounting Covid-19 cases

Topic |   Poland
Reuters
Reuters in Warsaw

Updated: 9:56pm, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People protest against the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters People protest against the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
People protest against the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE