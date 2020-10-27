A protester stands over a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron in Karachi, Pakistan on October 27, 2020. Photo: AFP A protester stands over a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron in Karachi, Pakistan on October 27, 2020. Photo: AFP
France to raise security at religious sites over ‘very high’ risk of terror threats

  • The move comes as police say extremists have issued online threats against Christians and moderate French Muslims
  • Tensions between France and Muslim nations have escalated following the killing of a teacher who showed his class cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Oct, 2020

