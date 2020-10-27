Unlike Sputnik V, Vector’s vaccine is a mix of short amino-acid chains, called peptides, that induce an immune response. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Russia starts making second Covid-19 vaccine as cases rise
- Output of the second vaccine, which has yet to complete trials, will ramp up by the end of the year, says the head of Russia’s public health watchdog
- Unlike Sputnik V, Russia’s second vaccine is a mix of short amino-acid chains, called peptides, that induce an immune response
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
