Unlike Sputnik V, Vector’s vaccine is a mix of short amino-acid chains, called peptides, that induce an immune response. Photo: Reuters Unlike Sputnik V, Vector’s vaccine is a mix of short amino-acid chains, called peptides, that induce an immune response. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Russia starts making second Covid-19 vaccine as cases rise

  • Output of the second vaccine, which has yet to complete trials, will ramp up by the end of the year, says the head of Russia’s public health watchdog
  • Unlike Sputnik V, Russia’s second vaccine is a mix of short amino-acid chains, called peptides, that induce an immune response

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:35pm, 27 Oct, 2020

