An employee works at a Sinovac Biotech facility, which is developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, in Beijing in September. Photo: Reuters An employee works at a Sinovac Biotech facility, which is developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, in Beijing in September. Photo: Reuters
An employee works at a Sinovac Biotech facility, which is developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, in Beijing in September. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: British study finds evidence of waning immunity over time

  • Scientists at Imperial College London tracked antibody prevalence in UK population and found it fell by a quarter over three months
  • Findings do not necessarily have implications for efficacy of vaccine candidates, as good vaccine could be better than natural immunity

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:54am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee works at a Sinovac Biotech facility, which is developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, in Beijing in September. Photo: Reuters An employee works at a Sinovac Biotech facility, which is developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, in Beijing in September. Photo: Reuters
An employee works at a Sinovac Biotech facility, which is developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, in Beijing in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE