A medical assistant takes a sample from a patient for a coronavirus test at an analysis laboratory in Le Peage-de-Roussillon, France in September. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Britain and France report most deaths since first wave
- Italy and Greece post record number of new cases as pandemic continues to ravage Europe
- Macron expected to announce new measures in televised address
