Members of France’s elite tactical police unit enter the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack on Thursday. Photo: AFP/DPA
France knife attacker beheads woman, kills two others in suspected terrorist attack at church
- Nice’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, said the man had shouted the phrase ‘Allahu akbar’ before carrying out the attack in or near the city’s Notre Dame church
- A police source said a woman was decapitated. The French anti-terrorist prosecutor’s department said it had been asked to investigate the attack
Topic | France
