Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pictured while still in post in November last year. Photo: AFP
UK opposition Labour Party suspends former leader Jeremy Corbyn after ‘day of shame’ over anti-Semitism

  • The shock development came after Corbyn said he refused to accept all the findings of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission
  • The EHRC found damning evidence of Corbyn’s leadership team underplaying, belittling or ignoring complaints by Jewish members

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in London

Updated: 11:10pm, 29 Oct, 2020

