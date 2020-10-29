Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pictured while still in post in November last year. Photo: AFP
UK opposition Labour Party suspends former leader Jeremy Corbyn after ‘day of shame’ over anti-Semitism
- The shock development came after Corbyn said he refused to accept all the findings of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission
- The EHRC found damning evidence of Corbyn’s leadership team underplaying, belittling or ignoring complaints by Jewish members
Topic | Britain
