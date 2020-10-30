A health care worker puts on personal protective equipment before tending to Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Kyjov, in the Czech Republic, on October 22. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Europe passes 10 million cases, is back to being pandemic epicentre, says WHO
- Region reaches new weekly record, with 1.5 million new infections confirmed last week and deaths rising by more than 30 per cent
- Positivity rates hitting new highs and many cases spreading unchecked, says WHO Europe director Hans Kluge
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
