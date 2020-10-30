Police officers stand guard by the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice. Photo: AFP Police officers stand guard by the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice. Photo: AFP
Man detained over contacts with Nice church killer as France put on high alert

  • A 47-year-old man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack in Nice’s Notre-Dame basilica in which three people were killed
  • Macron vowed France would stand firm against religious extremists and has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect churches and schools

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:23pm, 30 Oct, 2020

