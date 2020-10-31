A damaged Greek Orthodox church at the town of Karlovasi following an earthquake on the island of Samos, Greece, on Friday. Photo: Samos24.gr via Reuters A damaged Greek Orthodox church at the town of Karlovasi following an earthquake on the island of Samos, Greece, on Friday. Photo: Samos24.gr via Reuters
A damaged Greek Orthodox church at the town of Karlovasi following an earthquake on the island of Samos, Greece, on Friday. Photo: Samos24.gr via Reuters
World /  Europe

Earthquake kills 12 in western Turkey and two people on Greek island of Samos

  • A small tsunami struck the Seferisar district of Izmir, injuring at least 419 people in Turkey
  • Greek authorities said another four people have been injured in the quake, which caused the walls of several old buildings to crumble

Topic |   Earthquakes
Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:25am, 31 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A damaged Greek Orthodox church at the town of Karlovasi following an earthquake on the island of Samos, Greece, on Friday. Photo: Samos24.gr via Reuters A damaged Greek Orthodox church at the town of Karlovasi following an earthquake on the island of Samos, Greece, on Friday. Photo: Samos24.gr via Reuters
A damaged Greek Orthodox church at the town of Karlovasi following an earthquake on the island of Samos, Greece, on Friday. Photo: Samos24.gr via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE