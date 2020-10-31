A damaged Greek Orthodox church at the town of Karlovasi following an earthquake on the island of Samos, Greece, on Friday. Photo: Samos24.gr via Reuters
Earthquake kills 12 in western Turkey and two people on Greek island of Samos
- A small tsunami struck the Seferisar district of Izmir, injuring at least 419 people in Turkey
- Greek authorities said another four people have been injured in the quake, which caused the walls of several old buildings to crumble
