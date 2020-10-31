Muslim men walk past a defaced poster of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP Photo
Thousands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon, clash with police in protests against France’s ‘anti-Islam’ stance
- Activists in Islamabad hanged an effigy of French President Macron from a highway overpass after pounding it furiously with shoes
- Demonstrators in Beirut flocked towards the Palais des Pins, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon
Topic | Islamic militancy
