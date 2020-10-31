A French police officers stands near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France after three people were killed at a church on Thursday. Photo: Pool via AP
France bolsters police presence on streets after three people killed in Nice church
- Investigators are trying to uncover what motivated a young Tunisian to kill three people inside a church in the southern city of Nice
- The suspect ‘wasn’t on any of our security watch lists, either French or European,’ said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin
Topic | France
A French police officers stands near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France after three people were killed at a church on Thursday. Photo: Pool via AP