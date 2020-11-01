Archbishop of Rouen Dominique Lebrun, left, with French Prime Minister Jean Castex, right, and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, centre, visit the cathedral Notre-Dame of Rouen, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Greek Orthodox priest shot outside church in Lyon, France, as assailant flees
- Police source said the priest did not recognise his assailant and was being treated for life-threatening injuries
- The incident came two days after a man shouting ‘Allahu akbar!’ beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice
