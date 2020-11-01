Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, right, meets France's Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian in the capital Tunis on October 22. Photo: AFP
Tunisia to cooperate with France over investigation into killings at Nice church
- Brahim Issaoui is suspected of killing three people in Thursday’s attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in the southern French city of Nice.
- ‘The interior and justice ministers must fully cooperate with French investigators,’ said Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi
