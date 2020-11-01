Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, on Saturday. Photo: Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters
Death toll hits 39 and 103 survivors freed from buildings as earthquake rescue efforts in Turkey go into second day
- As many as 103 survivors have been freed from collapsed buildings, said Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Around 3,000 tents have been set up, while student dormitories are ready to host locals who must stay away from damaged buildings
