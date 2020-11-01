Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus press conference at 10 Downing Street, London, on Saturday. Photo: AP
With 1 million coronavirus cases, Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown for UK next week
- ‘I’m afraid from Thursday the basic message is the same: Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,’ said Johnson
- Non-essential shops, as well as leisure and entertainment venues, will be closed until December 2, as will pubs, bars and restaurants
