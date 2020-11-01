A woman raises her fist outside Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on Saturday, to pay tribute to the three victims of a knife attacker. Photo: AFP A woman raises her fist outside Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on Saturday, to pay tribute to the three victims of a knife attacker. Photo: AFP
Tunisian authorities detain suspect after video claim over killings at Nice church

  • ‘The man was arrested today in one of Tunisia’s provinces,’ said Mohsen Al Dali, spokesperson for the Tunis Court
  • The video purports that the self-styled Ansar Al Mahdi group was behind the Nice attack, said Al Dali

DPA
DPA

Updated: 4:56am, 1 Nov, 2020

A woman raises her fist outside Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on Saturday, to pay tribute to the three victims of a knife attacker. Photo: AFP
