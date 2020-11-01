Protesters gather near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday to demand his resignation over his corruption cases. Photo: AFP
Thousands waving Israeli and pink flags protest in Jerusalem against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- The protesters criticise Netanyahu for what they say is his bungling of the coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout
- Many oppose Netanyahu serving as prime minister while under indictment on corruption charges for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes
Topic | Middle East
