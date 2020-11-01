People walk along the River Thames in London, a day after Britain announced a month-long lockdown to quell a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: UK may extend lockdown, as other countries expand partial shutdowns
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-week lockdown on Saturday, but Michael Gove said it could last longer if necessary
- Germany and France imposed similar partial shutdowns, while Israel reopened some schools and India continued on a downward trend
