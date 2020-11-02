Actor Sean Connery talks with journalists after leaving the presidential palace in Panama City in November 2003. Photo: AFP
James Bond star Sean Connery suffered from dementia, widow reveals
- ‘It was no life for him,’ says Micheline Roquebrune, adding that condition took a toll on iconic Scottish actor, who wished to ‘slip away without any fuss’
- Connery died at home in the Bahamas at age 90, prompting an outpouring of tributes
