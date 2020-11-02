Johnny Depp wife beater Hollywood staron Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a “” after a High Court judge ruled that the paper’s allegations were “substantially true”.

Depp, 57, famed for his role in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands, had sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.

It also questioned his casting in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them movie franchise.

Over the course of three weeks at London’s Old Bailey in July, judge Andrew Nicol heard evidence from both Depp and Heard about their tempestuous marriage, alleged affairs, his hedonistic lifestyle and battle with drink and drugs, and their furious rows. Both accused the other of violent outbursts.