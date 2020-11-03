A whale tail sculpture caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails in the Netherlands. Photo: AP
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train that ran off track
- The train, which had no passengers on board, went through a stop barrier at Spijkenisse, near the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands
- A giant concrete sculpture, titled ‘Saved by the Whale’s Tail’, stopped the train from falling 10 metres into the water below
Topic | The Netherlands
