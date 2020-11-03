The RRS Sir David Attenborough sails on the River Mersey after leaving Cammell Laird shipyard for crew familiarisation ahead of two weeks of technical sea trials. Photo: AFP
‘Boaty McBoatface’: UK’s new polar research ship heads to open seas for tests
- The ship was officially named the Sir David Attenborough after the veteran BBC naturalist, but a 2016 online poll favoured the name Boaty McBoatface
- The state-of-the-art vessel left Liverpool for sea trials, and will be used for climate change research in the Arctic and Antarctic
