‘Boaty McBoatface’: UK’s new polar research ship heads to open seas for tests

  • The ship was officially named the Sir David Attenborough after the veteran BBC naturalist, but a 2016 online poll favoured the name Boaty McBoatface
  • The state-of-the-art vessel left Liverpool for sea trials, and will be used for climate change research in the Arctic and Antarctic

Reuters
Updated: 11:00pm, 3 Nov, 2020

The RRS Sir David Attenborough sails on the River Mersey after leaving Cammell Laird shipyard for crew familiarisation ahead of two weeks of technical sea trials. Photo: AFP
