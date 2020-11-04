Pedestrians pass by a poster depicting murdered French teacher Samuel Paty placed in the city centre of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Pedestrians pass by a poster depicting murdered French teacher Samuel Paty placed in the city centre of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Two 12-year-old pupils suspected of supporting terrorism after defending teacher’s beheading in France

  • Prosecutors said the youths apparently suggested that Paty deserved to die for showing controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons in class
  • Prosecutors added that two similar incidents were reported involving children aged eight and nine, prompting a social welfare inquiry

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:28am, 4 Nov, 2020

