Pedestrians pass by a poster depicting murdered French teacher Samuel Paty placed in the city centre of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Two 12-year-old pupils suspected of supporting terrorism after defending teacher’s beheading in France
- Prosecutors said the youths apparently suggested that Paty deserved to die for showing controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons in class
- Prosecutors added that two similar incidents were reported involving children aged eight and nine, prompting a social welfare inquiry
Topic | France
