Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Austrian police arrest 14 people after convicted jihadist kills four people in Vienna
- The gunman, who was killed by police minutes after opening fire on crowded bars, had been released from jail less than a year ago
- An elderly man and woman, a young passer-by and a waitress were killed, and 22 people including a policeman were wounded
Topic | Crime
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE