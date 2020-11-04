Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Austrian police arrest 14 people after convicted jihadist kills four people in Vienna

  • The gunman, who was killed by police minutes after opening fire on crowded bars, had been released from jail less than a year ago
  • An elderly man and woman, a young passer-by and a waitress were killed, and 22 people including a policeman were wounded

Topic |   Crime
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:17am, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath-laying ceremony after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE