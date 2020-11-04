A pedestrian places a candle at the crime scene after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Islamic State group claims responsibility for deadly shooting in Vienna that left four dead
- A statement on messaging app Telegram identified ‘a soldier of the caliphate’ as being responsible for the assault in the Austrian capital
- In a separate statement, IS propaganda arm Amaq cited ‘a gun attack yesterday by an Islamic State fighter in the city of Vienna’
Topic | Islamic State
A pedestrian places a candle at the crime scene after multiple shootings in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE