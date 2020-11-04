Shoppers in Newcastle. England will go into a second lockdown from Thursday. Photo: PA via AP
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says England’s second lockdown won’t last beyond December 2
- The measures include a return to working from home where possible, and the closure of non-essential shops, including pubs and bars
- Johnson’s comment came as his colleague Michael Gove indicated the lockdown could last beyond the December 2 cut-off if it failed to bring infection rates down
