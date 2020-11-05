A member of a special police unit stands guard near the site of a terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Security failings: Austrian intelligence ‘warned that Vienna shooter had tried to buy ammunition’
- Four people were killed when the gunman, a convicted Islamic State supporter, went on the rampage in Vienna on Monday.
- Interior minister Karl Nehammer accused his predecessor of being responsible for failings in the way the BVT operates
Topic | Terrorism
