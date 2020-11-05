Minks at a fur farm in Gjoel in North Jutland, Denmark. Photo: EPA-EFE Minks at a fur farm in Gjoel in North Jutland, Denmark. Photo: EPA-EFE
Denmark to cull millions of minks after mutated coronavirus strain spreads to humans

  • Coronavirus has been detected at 207 mink farms, including some cases with a mutated version that has spread back to humans
  • Authorities have concluded that the mutated virus has ‘is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:33am, 5 Nov, 2020

