Minks at a fur farm in Gjoel in North Jutland, Denmark. Photo: EPA-EFE
Denmark to cull millions of minks after mutated coronavirus strain spreads to humans
- Coronavirus has been detected at 207 mink farms, including some cases with a mutated version that has spread back to humans
- Authorities have concluded that the mutated virus has ‘is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
