A building that was damaged in the earthquake on October 30 is demolished in Izmir, Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: AP A building that was damaged in the earthquake on October 30 is demolished in Izmir, Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A building that was damaged in the earthquake on October 30 is demolished in Izmir, Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Death toll in Aegean Sea earthquake rises to 116 as rescuers finish search of buildings

  • Of the 1,035 people injured in the quake, 137 remained in hospital on Wednesday
  • Authorities have detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six buildings

Topic |   Earthquakes
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:48am, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A building that was damaged in the earthquake on October 30 is demolished in Izmir, Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: AP A building that was damaged in the earthquake on October 30 is demolished in Izmir, Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A building that was damaged in the earthquake on October 30 is demolished in Izmir, Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE