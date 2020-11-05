A building that was damaged in the earthquake on October 30 is demolished in Izmir, Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Death toll in Aegean Sea earthquake rises to 116 as rescuers finish search of buildings
- Of the 1,035 people injured in the quake, 137 remained in hospital on Wednesday
- Authorities have detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six buildings
