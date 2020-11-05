An empty street in front of La Scala opera house, left, is illuminated by a red traffic light in Milan, Italy. Photo: AP
Milan’s La Scala opera premiere cancelled as performers and musicians catch coronavirus
- The opera house reported a week ago that its entire orchestra had to quarantine after nine musicians tested positive for the virus
- Politicians, business figures and other VIPs traditionally turn out for La Scala’s season premiere, an official holiday in Milan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
An empty street in front of La Scala opera house, left, is illuminated by a red traffic light in Milan, Italy. Photo: AP