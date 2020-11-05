Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second round match against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and his 1000th professional match. Photo: Reuters
Rafael Nadal notches 1,000 career wins, beating Feliciano Lopez at Paris Masters
- ‘It‘s a big achievement to be playing at the age of 34. It makes me feel happy and proud,’ said Nadal
- Nadal has also equalled a rankings record with Jimmy Connors by completing 789 consecutive weeks as a top-10 player since April 2005
Topic | French Open
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second round match against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and his 1000th professional match. Photo: Reuters