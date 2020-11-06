Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, Denmark after the government's decision to cull his entire herd due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, Denmark after the government's decision to cull his entire herd due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, Denmark after the government's decision to cull his entire herd due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: new measures in Denmark to guard against mutation linked to minks

  • Copenhagen warns that new version of virus could threaten effectiveness of future vaccines
  • Mutated strain, which can pass from animals to humans, has already been detected in 12 people

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:01am, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, Denmark after the government's decision to cull his entire herd due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, Denmark after the government's decision to cull his entire herd due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, Denmark after the government's decision to cull his entire herd due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE