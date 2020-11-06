Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny. Photo: EPA-EFE Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian officials claim pancreatitis, not poison, caused Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fall ill

  • The Kremlin critic collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was flown to Germany, where experts ruled he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok
  • The EU has sanctioned several senior Russian officials, saying the attack could not have been carried out without the complicity of the Russian government

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:07pm, 6 Nov, 2020

