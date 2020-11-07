A placard with a verse from the Koran reading “Whoever kills a human being, it is as though he had killed all mankind …” during a vigil outside the Austrian embassy in Berlin on Friday. Photo: AFP A placard with a verse from the Koran reading “Whoever kills a human being, it is as though he had killed all mankind …” during a vigil outside the Austrian embassy in Berlin on Friday. Photo: AFP
A placard with a verse from the Koran reading “Whoever kills a human being, it is as though he had killed all mankind …” during a vigil outside the Austrian embassy in Berlin on Friday. Photo: AFP
Vienna anti-terror chief Erich Zwettler suspended over security lapses after jihadist attack

  • Gunman Kujtim Fejzulai had been in contact with people who had been on the radar of the German intelligence agencies
  • Attacker had previously been jailed in Austria for a terror offence

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:39am, 7 Nov, 2020

