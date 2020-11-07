Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during their meeting at Viminale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy and France consider giving Tunisia alerts of migrant boats after knife attack
- Tunisians fleeing a virus-battered economy make up the largest contingent of migrants landing in Italy this year
- Plan would involve deploying ‘naval or air assets that could alert the Tunisian authorities to eventual departures’
Topic | France
