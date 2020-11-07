Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during their meeting at Viminale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during their meeting at Viminale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during their meeting at Viminale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Italy and France consider giving Tunisia alerts of migrant boats after knife attack

  • Tunisians fleeing a virus-battered economy make up the largest contingent of migrants landing in Italy this year
  • Plan would involve deploying ‘naval or air assets that could alert the Tunisian authorities to eventual departures’

Topic |   France
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:14am, 7 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during their meeting at Viminale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during their meeting at Viminale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, during their meeting at Viminale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE