Minks that were put down are transported to machines to further process them at a farm near Naestved, Denmark. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus mutation in minks could threaten vaccine efficacy
- Denmark said that a mutation of the virus had jumped from minks to humans and infected 214 people
- The Scandinavian country has warned the new strain could undermine the effectiveness of any future vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Minks that were put down are transported to machines to further process them at a farm near Naestved, Denmark. Photo: EPA